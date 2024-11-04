Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health services and Local Police officers from Nerja and Torrox at the scene on Sunday. SUR
Fast response helps save life of elderly foreign cyclist who suffered a heart attack on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Fast response helps save life of elderly foreign cyclist who suffered a heart attack on Costa del Sol

Local Police officers, together with an off-duty nurse, managed to stabilise the 76-year-old, who was found lying on the hard shoulder of the old N-340 road, before he was transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 4 November 2024, 09:24

The fast response of an off-duty nurse together with the actions of two Local Police officers combined to save the life of an elderly foreign cyclist who was found lying on the hard shoulder of the old N-340 road on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The 76-year-old Norwegian cyclist, who had suffered an acute myocardial infarction, was found on Sunday when he was out practising the sport in the Calaceite area of Torrox-Costa.

The alarm was raised at around 12.10 when several eyewitnesses alerted the 112 emergency services control centre that there was a man lying on the hard shoulder of the old N-340 road, who may have fainted. A nurse who was driving in the area was the first to stop and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man. Later, two officers from the Torrox Local Police force, Alejandro Ortiz and Wilfredo Álvarez, joined in with the CPR.

A police patrol from Nerja was in charge of directing traffic in the area, next to Calaceite beach, on the old N-340 road. Emergency medical personnel also rushed to the scene. After stabilising the man, an ambulance took him to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, where he remains in hospital, although no further details of his state of health have been released.

