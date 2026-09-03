Axarquía subtropical fruit firm looking for 200 workers as mango and avocado season gets under way

The employment agency Adecco is advertising for 200 people to work as factory operatives at “a major company located in the Axarquía” specialising in the ... handling of mangoes and avocados as the harvest gets under way.

The successful candidates will be involved in various stages of the production process. Their main duties will include product handling and packaging, as well as quality control and labelling to ensure that the product is in optimal condition for release onto the market. They will also carry out goods loading tasks.

The company’s requirements for this vacancy are: availability to work rotating morning and afternoon shifts (Monday to Saturday), possession of a car, and residence in the Axarquía area. The salary has not been disclosed.

Anyone interested can apply here.