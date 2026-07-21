Enjoy afternoon tea for charity at Lux Mundi Torre del Mar

Jennie Rhodes 21/07/2026 a las 12:36h.

Lux Mundi ecumenical centre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is organising an afternoon cream tea fundraiser in aid of the Torre del Mar food bank on Saturday 1 August.

Along with scones, clotted cream and jam, there will also be a range of homemade sandwiches and cakes, as well as "unlimited" tea and coffee. There is also the option to upgrade to a premium cream tea which includes a glass of cava.

The event starts at 3pm and includes music and a raffle. The event is sponsored by GPS and Currencies Direct and organisers have said that "every ticket sold helps provide food parcels for families facing hardship in our local community".

Tickets are limited and are 15 euros for the standard cream tea or 17.50 euros for the premium, which includes a glass of cava. Contact Tracy on (+34) 711 07 78 30 to reserve tickets.