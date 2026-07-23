Discover international crafts at new evening market in Torrox

Jennie Rhodes 23/07/2026 a las 12:25h.

A new international arts and crafts market with live music is starting in Torrox Pueblo on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 25 July. The market will be held every last Saturday of the month on the town's Plaza de la Constitución with around 40 stalls. In July and August it will run from 6 until 11pm.

The town hall explained that holding the market in the evening aims to "promote and revitalise" the town centre during the peak of the tourist season, "while also avoiding the hottest hours of the day."

Organiser Dave Pepper, who spearheaded the initiative along with his partner Stella Ann Ratcliffe, said that “the market is a fantastic opportunity to showcase local and international talent,” while also expressing his gratitude for the ongoing support provided by the Torrox town hall for the event.

Pepper said that including live music will be “a draw that attracts numerous visitors from across the area” and added that the market “provides a direct boost to the local economy and spending in the bars and restaurants around Plaza de la Constitución.”

Following the evening openings in July and August, the international artisan market will return to its regular morning hours which are 10am to 3pm from September to November.