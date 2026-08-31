Dead dolphin washes up on eastern Costa del Sol beach

José Rodríguez Cámara 31/08/2026 a las 15:59h.

A dolphin was found dead early on Monday 31 August on Rincón de la Victoria beach on the eastern Costa del Sol. According to witness who alerted the Andalusian regional government’s 112 emergency number, the mammal was stranded and appeared to have traces of blood, although there is as yet no official explanation regarding the circumstances of its death.

The call was received at 8am and the coordination centre alerted Rincón de la Victoria Local Police, who, according to the service, in turn reported the incident to the centre for the recovery of endangered marine species (Crema) and to Don Animal, the contractor responsible for animal protection and collection services in the municipality.

The dolphin was found on the beach in the vicinity of a well-known beach bar, on the promenade linking the seafront from La Cala del Moral to the centre of Rincón de la Victoria – a route frequently used by joggers.

In accordance with the established protocol, once CREMA’s technicians have inspected the dolphin's remains and collected the necessary samples. The town hall, through its contractor, will arrange for the animal to be incinerated; initial observations suggest it may have been a young individual.

The death comes after beachgoers were able to enjoy the sight of two dolphins just off the shore at Valle Niza, in Vélez-Málaga, less than ten kilometres from Rincón de la Victoria, over the weekend.

The Costa del Sol is one of the areas with the greatest abundance of dolphins in the Mediterranean, where it is common to spot large groups of the mammals in the wild.

As highlighted by Rincón’s animal rescue service, it is also not uncommon for a dolphin to become stranded, sometimes requiring help to return to its natural habitat. However, sadly several either wash up onto the shore already dead or become stranded and are unable to get themselves back into the water.