Head to Corumbela in the Axarquía to sample traditional local bread

Corumbela, a hamlet and part of Sayalong in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is celebrating 'día de pan cateto' (cateto bread day) on Sunday, ... 7 June. 300 pieces of bread kneaded by the women of Sayalonga. There will be the opportunity to try this traditional type of bread with extra virgin olive oil, among other activities.

There will be a demonstration of bread kneaded in a recently built wood-fired oven thanks to PFEA 2024 Works Programme to promote stable employment in rural areas.

Traditionally, there were wood-fired ovens in the streets that were shared by local residents to bake their bread and they still exist in some homes.

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During the day there will also be a paella for one euro, musical and dance performances and activities for children, as well as a street market with local products.

Programme of activities

Visitors will also be able to buy local products and handicrafts at the street market that will be set up in the streets of Corumbela. Musical performances will be given by the Coro La Blanca Paloma de Corumbela, the Romeros del Rosario de Canillas de Albaida and Miguel Botana choir.

In the evening, the Amanecer de Sayalonga and Corumbela dance group will take to the stage, Miguel Botana will return and around 7pm in the evening Aire Flamenco will perform.

Children will be able to enjoy a free inflatable mattress and a photocall with giant loaves of bread. During the day there will be a free minibus service available for visitors with departures from the bus stop to La Era, where the festival takes place from 11am until 2pm.