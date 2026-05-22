Contract awarded for new Rincón de la Victoria health centre

The contract to build the new health centre in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has been awarded. The tender, for ... which the Andalusian regional government had a budget of 15.2 million euros, financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) has gone to Constructora San José.

The new building will be distributed over four floors and a basement, around a central courtyard, which allows most of the spaces to be naturally lit and ventilated.

The new facility, which will be four times the size of the current health centre on Avenida del Mediterráneo, will have 44 new consultation rooms and will incorporate services such as rehabilitation, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health.

In addition, there will be new parking areas on the plot chosen for the construction, a 3,800 square metre site in Huerta Julián, donated by the town hall.

The new health centre comes after years of demands by local residents, who submitted a proposal presented through a citizens' platform calling for improvements in health provision in the municipality and to attend to its population growth, which also obtained the support of all councillors.

The mayor, Francisco Salado, said, "We have been calling for years for health infrastructure in line with the growth of the municipality and the needs of our residents".

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