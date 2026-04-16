Head to Comares this weekend for Tahona Fest with concerts, workshops and zip-wire

Isabel Méndez Málaga Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:09 Share

Live music, workshops, zip-wire and hiking are some of the free activities that are part of Tahona Fest, a festival of music and culture to be held in Comares in the Axarquía area of Malaga province on Saturday 18 April.

Performing will be the Comares-based British band Mentally Ska'd and British singer Ella Ray, along with El Jose, Tabletom, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary, Muchopelo, El Cebri, as well as Panda Verdiales Arroyo Conca and Cris Mateo.

The musical performances will start at 17:00 and will take place on different stages around the town: the municipal swimming pool, the main square of the village Balcón de la Axarquía, next to the emblematic Tahona, and other emblematic places of the municipality.

There will be more activities during the day, including musical walks, children's activities, workshops, camping and zip-wire which is suitable for all ages. The programme of events will begin at 10am.

The name of the festival refers to the rich cultural heritage of Comares and in particular La Tahona castle, an ancient Roman fortress.