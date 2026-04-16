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The colouful umbrellas have returned to Torrox Pueblo SUR
Urban planning

Colourful umbrellas return to Torrox

The umbrellas have helped to promote the image of the eastern Costa del Sol town on social media and in tourism publications, establishing Plaza de la Constitución as one of the most photographed spots in the Axarquía area of Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas

Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:16

The colourful umbrellas have returned to Torrox Pueblo on the eastern Costa del Sol following the work to improve the town's Plaza de la Constitución.

They are one of the town's most recognisable and frequently photographed sights which were first put up in July 2015. However, they were taken down in 2024 as work began to give the square a makeover.

The umbrellas have helped to promote Torrox’s image on social media and in tourism publications, establishing Plaza de la Constitución as one of the most photographed spots in the Axarquía area of Malaga province.

Mayor Óscar Medina stated in a press release on Wednesday 15 April that returning the umbrellas to the square will help “restore one of the town’s most iconic sights”. He went on to say that this refurbishment “comes at a key moment, coinciding with spring and the start of the summer season”.

The umbrellas create shaded areas that make the experience more pleasant, particularly during the hottest summer months, encouraging both local residents and tourists to make use of the public space.

The modernisation of Plaza de la Constitución has improved accessibility, reorganised the space and provided it with new street furniture. All of this helps to strengthen the visual connection with other nearby points of interest including Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación church and Plaza de Don Agustín Gálvez.

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surinenglish Colourful umbrellas return to Torrox

Colourful umbrellas return to Torrox