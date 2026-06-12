Charity dinner to be held in the Axarquía in aid of abandoned animals

Jennie Rhodes 12/06/2026 a las 14:15h.

The sixth annual UPRA Málaga charity dinner in aid of rescued animals is taking place at the Reyes restaurant in Moclinejo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province on Saturday 13 June. The event will start at 8pm and there will be live music from Dynamics as well as a raffle.

The dinner is supported by Moclinejo town hall and the official college of veterinarians of Malaga and will be raising funds for Málaga Animal Protection, Rescue and Defence Association (UPRA Málaga).

Over the years, UPRA Málaga has facilitated over a thousand responsible adoptions, offering a second chance to hundreds of abandoned or vulnerable animals. Furthermore, the association runs important social programmes to raise public awareness, animal-assisted therapy projects, international adoptions and educational initiatives aimed at promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

The organisation’s work has reached beyond the provincial level thanks to its participation in television programmes with a major national following, such as Dog House and shows including 'Volando Voy, hosted by well-known Spanish television presenter, Jesús Calleja, helping to raise awareness of the importance of adoption and respect for animals.

The cost of the meal is 35 euros per person, with the funds raised going towards the rescue, veterinary care, fostering and adoption programmes run by the association. For those unable to attend the event, the organisers have set up a donation account, through which people can make charitable contributions via the association’s official account or via Bizum to the number: 681 286 742.

Organisers invite all residents of the Axarquía, as well as anyone committed to animal protection across the province, to take part in the event. For further information contact: Pat on 711 062 977 or Jane on 678 996 929.