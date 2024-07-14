Body of young man who had been reported missing is found in Axarquía swimming pool

Eugenio Cabezas Periana Sunday, 14 July 2024, 21:41 | Updated 21:55h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An unusual incident was reported on Saturday evening (13 July) in the Axarquía town of Periana, with a population of just 3,300 inhabitants. A 20-year-old man of Honduran nationality was found dead in the swimming pool of a country property in the municipality located in the eastern part of Malaga province, as reported by 112 Andalucía and confirmed by SUR.

It was the Guardia Civil who, at around 7pm, alerted the emergency coordination centre operators to the discovery of the body.

According to information provided by 112 Andalucía , the victim had been missing since 6pm Friday. The police activated the judicial protocol to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

The young man who died was a native of Honduras, but no further details of the circumstances of the incident have been released at this time. The body was transferred to Malaga city for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.