'Best lifeguard service ever' opens on Nerja's beaches for summer The town’s beaches will be staffed by five more professionals than last year, and the service will be available until 1 October

Nerja and Maro’s summer beach lifeguard service is now in operation, with the number of personnel increased to 46, which is five more than last year. There are 40 beach lifeguards, three coordinators and three boat skippers.

According to a town hall press release, the service has all the necessary equipment to provide the best service, which is being coordinated with the Civil Protection service.

The acting councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, said, "This is the best beach lifeguard service that the town has had in its history and which has excellent professionals, giving residents and visitors peace of mind.”

The service will operate until Sunday 1 October.