Balcón de Europa foodie fair returns to Costa del Sol town

The Balcón de Europa food fair is returning to Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol for a second year on 21, 22 and 23 ... August. Over the three days residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a wide selection of products and flavours from the Axarquía as well as the wider Andalucía region and other parts of Spain, with a particular focus on artisan and home-made produce.

The councillor for tourism, Ana María Muñoz, said that the fair was launched with the aim of becoming a fixture on the town's summer calendar: “We want the Balcón de Europa to also be a place where people can enjoy our cuisine, our local produce and our culture, in a unique setting."

The fair will open its doors every day at 7pm, offering visitors the chance to sample a range of products and culinary specialities until 1am. It will feature a full programme of music, with free concerts every night from 10.30pm.

On Friday 21 August, it will be Falete’s turn to take to the stage, showcasing his unmistakable voice and artistic personality. On Saturday 22 August, Lya will perform, while the music programme will conclude on Sunday 23 August with OBK, one of the leading acts in Spanish electronic and pop music.

Nerja town hall invites residents and visitors to enjoy this second edition and to discover the flavours of the region in one of the eastern Costa del Sol's most iconic tourist spots.

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