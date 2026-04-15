Axarquía subtropical fruit sector to launch European-wide marketing campaign

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:30 Share

Avocados and mangoes in the Axarquía are one of the economic engines of Malaga province and now the tropical fruit sector is entering a new phase aimed at consolidating its presence in European markets.

This drive comes after several years of severe drought, although there has been a recent respite thanks to the abundant rainfall this past winter, which has brought the La Viñuela reservoir to over 90 per cent of its capacity.

Against this backdrop, marked by the recovery of water supplies but also by the need to become more competitive against other avocado and mango-growing countries, the sector has taken a step forward with an ambitious promotional campaign driven by Intertropic and the European Union to highlight the origin and quality of avocados and mangoes produced in Europe, with a particular focus on the Axarquía.

The initiative, under the slogan ‘Avocados and Mangoes from Europe: Fruit with a Heart’, will be rolled out in Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom and will run between now and 2028, with the aim of raising awareness of European origin and boosting consumption in the continent’s main markets.

The president of Intertropic, José Linares, explained in a statement that one of the sector’s major challenges is ensuring that consumers can distinguish European produce from imported goods. “We want consumers to know that European avocados and mangoes exist, with more positive attributes, and that they can easily recognise them,” he said, highlighting the importance of proximity, traceability and trust.

Spain accounts for around 80 per cent of European production of both fruits, with the Axarquía being the main area, where the cultivation of subtropical fruits has established itself in recent decades as one of the region’s economic drivers, although it has been severely affected in recent years by a lack of water.

Turnover

Avocado production turnover rose from 229.7 million euros in 2019 to 443.8 million in 2024 – almost double in five years – whilst mango production is now worth 121 million euros. However, this growth is not always accompanied by a conscious choice. “Consumption has become the norm, but it is not always linked to the product’s origin or characteristics,” added Linares, who stresses the need to strengthen that connection with the consumer.

In the aforementioned statement, Intertropic’s managing director, Antonio Carpintero, emphasised the strategic importance of this campaign. “Consumption in Europe is growing spectacularly, but the challenge now is to ensure that this growth translates into greater recognition of the European origin,” he said.

Carpintero highlighted distinguishing factors such as proximity, which allows the product to reach the point of sale in just 48 to 72 hours, better preserving its qualities and the European production model, which offers greater health guarantees in the case of avocados and more advanced ripening on the tree for mangoes, thereby improving their flavour. The campaign will focus on key markets such as France, the main destination for Spanish avocados; Italy, which is growing; and the UK, a highly competitive market, where the aim is to differentiate the European product from that of third countries.

The promotional programme, 75 per cent of which is funded by the EU, will combine initiatives on television, digital media, social media and at points of sale, with the aim of generating over 380 million impressions and strengthening the presence of European avocados and mangoes in shoppers’ baskets.