Call for more paediatric staff at Axarquía hospital and A&E department

The Mancomunidad association of town halls of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía has approved a motion tabled by the socialist PSOE party calling on the ... Andalusian regional government to increase the number of paediatric staff specifically assigned to the A&E department of the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar.

The proposal suggests that children attending the hospital should be assessed directly by a paediatrician, particularly when they present with clinical symptoms requiring specialist knowledge.

The Socialist spokesperson for the opposition at the Mancomunidad, Antonio Yuste, explained that the initiative is a response to concerns raised by families in various municipalities and by healthcare professionals regarding what they consider to be an insufficient number of specialists.

“Families in the Axarquía need to be assured that, when their sons and daughters require urgent medical care, they will be able to be assessed directly by a paediatric specialist,” said Yuste following the motion’s approval.

According to information provided by the PSOE, paediatric A&E cases are currently being treated by doctors from the general A&E department. The socialists have acknowledged “the absolute professionalism, commitment and dedication” of these staff, although they maintain that some cases require a specific paediatric assessment.

Double shifts

When such specialist intervention is required, A&E doctors must consult the paediatrician who is treating the children admitted to the ward to confirm a diagnosis or determine the treatment. The PSOE claims that on some occasions specialists have to work double shifts to ensure that care is provided.

Yuste believes that this situation highlights the need to increase staffing levels. The request aims to ensure that care is provided simultaneously for both hospitalised children and those arriving at A&E, without a single specialist having to be split between the two departments.

The motion calls for a stable number of paediatricians in A&E to reduce waiting times and improve the clinical care provided to patients and their families. The agreement reached by the Mancomunidad constitutes an institutional request, although its implementation will depend on the regional government’s healthcare and budgetary planning.

In a statement, the Yuste also highlighted the “extraordinary work” carried out on a daily basis by doctors, nurses, technicians, nursing assistants and the rest of the staff at the Axarquía hospital. In his view, the protest does not call into question their performance, but rather the conditions under which they are required to provide the service.

“Specialist paediatric care is essential and cannot depend on the constant overwork of professionals who need more resources and adequate staffing levels,” concluded Yuste. The PSOE now hopes that the Andalusian regional government will act on the agreement approved by Mancomunidad and strengthen the service.