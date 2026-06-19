Axarquía marijuana plantation discovery leads to two arrests

Eugenio Cabezas 19/06/2026 a las 13:56h.

Another blow to drug-trafficking in Malaga province. The Guardia Civil have arrested two people in Benamargosa (the Axarquía area) for cultivating marijuana inside a residential building.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 374 plants, as well as buds ready for sale.

The Roca team in Vélez-Málaga, who specialise in the prevention and prosecution of crimes related to agricultural and livestock operations, carried out the operation.

The police reportedly obtained information about the possible existence of an illegal crop on a property in the Axarquía area and launched an investigation.

Once they got the judicial authorisation, the Guardia Civil searched the house and discovered the plantation.

The facility was equipped with climate control, humidity control, extraction motors, fans and carbon filters. The latter were intended to neutralise the strong, characteristic odour of marijuana, hindering the detection of the plantation from the outside.

Investigators also discovered an illegal connection to the public electricity grid. The system consisted of a hidden wire that passed through a hole in the exterior wall of the house and connected directly to the overhead power lines.

The electricity needs of these types of facilities are usually high due to the continuous use of lamps, exhaust fans, ventilators and air conditioning systems.

During the search, the police seized 374 marijuana plants with a gross weight of 21.45 kilos. They also located 350 grams of processed buds, presumably ready for sale, as well as cash and cultivation tools.

The operation is part of the ongoing surveillance by the Guardia Civil in the interior of the Axarquía due to the detection of intensive marijuana cultivation in homes, warehouses and buildings.

The two detainees have been brought before the competent judicial authority.

The investigation once again highlights the role of the Roca team in Vélez-Málaga in detecting criminal activity in rural areas.

Read comprehensive local news from the Axarquía