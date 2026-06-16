Axarquía 112: six adults and two children injured following gas explosion in restaurant

Photo of the state of the Mesón Morisco storage area and a nearby house after the explosion in the Axarquía on Monday.

Eugenio Cabezas 16/06/2026 Actualizado a las 12:49h.

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a gas explosion in a restaurant in the town of Sayalonga (the Axarqía district) on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at the Mesón Morisco establishment, in the central Plaza Rafael Alcoba, at around 8pm.

The emergency medical services treated two children: a two-year-old and a seven-year-old. The adults that required medical attention are between the ages of 33 and 88. None required hospitalisation.

According to initial reports, the explosion originated in the restaurant's storage area at the back of the premises, which was completely destroyed.

The explosion also hit a flat on the upper floor and caused significant material damage to a nearby house.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant was open and full of customers watching Spain's opening match against Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup.

The blast wave brought down the structure, walls and partitions of the two buildings, shattering windows and causing cuts and injuries to eight people.

"It sounded like a bomb," eyewitnesses told SUR, still shocked by the intensity of the explosion.

Firefighters, the Guardia Civil and emergency medical personnel quickly arrived at the scene. They cordoned off the area around the square and worked for several hours to secure the building and assess the full extent of the damage.

According to the fire department, the second floor of the warehouse has completely collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Firefighters from the Vélez-Málaga fire department carried out clearing operations to ensure no one was trapped and removed several gas cylinders that remained in the area.

The tenant in the upper-floor flat had to collect her essential belongings and move to a temporary accommodation until technicians assess the building's safety.

Tres imágenes de los daños en el Mesón Morisco de Sayalonga.. (CPB Y SUR)

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation to determine the cause of the gas explosion. They have found gas cylinders in the restaurant's storage room, but the exact cause of the incident is pending confirmation.

Despite the force of the explosion, no fire broke out.

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