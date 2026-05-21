Around 1000 Alcaucín residents unable to use tap water

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes 21/05/2026 a las 10:11h.

Alcaucín town hall in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has warned around 1,000 residents not to use the tap water due to the presence of heavy metals in analyses carried out on Monday 18 May.

The message posted in English as well as Spanish, said: "We wish to inform residents supplied by the El Cerro water reservoir that the latest water analysis has revealed non-compliance with standards due to heavy metal contamination."

It went on to say that "consequently, the health department proposes declaring the water in the Venta Baja–Puente Don Manuel (R-25419) and consequently, households supplied with water from this reservoir should not use it for human consumption until further notice".

The town hall has warned residents not to use the mains tap water for drinking, cooking or any other food use, saying its is "expressly prohibited". However, the water can be used for "personal hygiene and domestic cleaning tasks".

The town hall is distributing water from tankers and has called on residents "to use water responsibly and to follow the instructions of the health and local authorities at all times".

Water tankers

The second municipal notice details the locations and timings of the water tanks. In the Cruce Don Manuel area, tank one will be in the car park next to the Sara inn from 8am to 2pm and in the car park where the churros stall is located from 2.15pm to midnight.

Tank two will cover the Puente Don Manuel area. From 8am to 2pm it will be located in the car park on Calle Villalatas, next to the Mis Tapitas bar, serving the Valle del Sol I and II, Pradosol and El Prado estates. From 2.15pm to midnight, it will move to the entrance to Calle Salia, on the border with La Viñuela, serving Lugar El Prado, Bellavista, Valle de Alcaucín and Salia.

Tank three will serve the Venta Baja and Puente de Salia area. From 8.00 am to 2.00 pm it will be in Venta Baja square and from 2.15pm to midnight in the car park next to the Cooperativa de Aceite San Sebastián. Tank four will be at Puente Don Manuel, next to Bazar Lili, from 8am to 2pm and in the car park at the fairground from 2.15pm to midnight, serving the Olivar de Buenavista, Calle Buenavista, Zacarias and Puente Sol areas.

In addition, the Cerro-Puerta el Vergel and La Torrecilla neighbourhoods will receive bottled water.

The town hall said, "We are aware of the inconvenience this causes and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding, patience and cooperation" and added that the prohbition and water tanker supply will remain in place "until further notice".