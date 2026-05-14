Annual Costa del Sol charity golf tournament to raise funds for Spanish cancer association

Jennie Rhodes 14/05/2026 a las 12:47h.

Baviera Golf Club in Caleta de Vélez on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced the date for this year's charity golf tournament against cancer, Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía.

The event will be taking place on Saturday 6 June and is being organised by the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) in conjunction with Baviera Golf, with the support of Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Malaga through the Sabor a Málaga brand and Nerja, Frigiliana and Rincón de la Victoria town halls.

Aurora del Río Garcés, manager of Baviera Golf, said at the presentation of the event on Wednesday 13 May, “Baviera Golf is proud to host, once again this year, this charity tournament which has now established itself as a key event in the Axarquía. Golf demonstrates its social commitment, combining sport and charity in a single day.”

Representing the AECC, Eduardo Rubio, president of the Nerja branch, said that the tournament, which is now in its sixth year, has a direct impact on the quality of life of patients. “This tournament is not just a sporting event, but a demonstration of the entire region’s support for people with cancer and their families. The funds raised allow us to continue promoting research and maintaining essential free services that improve the quality of life of patients in the Axarquía.”

Prizes

The tournament will be played as a Stableford Best Ball pairs competition, with two tee times: one in the morning at 8.30am and another in the afternoon at 3pm. The entry fee is 50 euros for members and junior players (under 18) and 70 euros for non-members. The fee includes a welcome pack, water, fruit and premium refreshments during the round, as well as entry to the post-tournament drinks reception at the Ménade restaurant.

The tournament will feature prizes for the top three finishing pairs, a prize for the best ladies’ pair, the best scratch pair, prizes for the nearest-to-the-pin on holes 5 and 15, and a junior prize for the nearest-to-the-pin on hole eight, as well as a grand prize draw.

The day will conclude with a cocktail reception hosted by Ménade during the awards ceremony, starting at 9pm. Guests may attend the dinner upon prior registration, at a cost of 30 euros and booking is essential due to limited capacity.

Registration will remain open until 12:00 on 3 June 2026 by clicking here.

AECC

The AECC has been the leading organisation in the fight against cancer for 70 years. Funds raised during the tournament will enable it to continue promoting cancer research and maintain the free services the organisation offers to cancer patients and their families.

These services include psychological support, social support, the loan of orthopaedic and prosthetic equipment, physiotherapy, nutrition, speech therapy, as well as health promotion and prevention programmes and the provision of free accommodation for patients and their families who have to travel to receive treatment. The AECC currently donates 157 million euros to research and 750 projects across Spain.

Through its Scientific Foundation, the association channels the public demand for cancer research, funding high-quality scientific cancer research programmes through open calls for proposals. It runs the largest cancer research network in Spain, with over 3,000 researchers spread across 160 research centres in 38 provinces. Today, it is the social and private organisation that allocates the most funds to cancer research: 157 million euros across 792 projects.

Organised into 52 provincial branches and present in over 2,000 Spanish towns and cities, it has more than 35,000 volunteers, over 728,000 members and 1,261 professionals. In 2025, the Spanish Association Against Cancer provided professional care services to over 88,000 people.