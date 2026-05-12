Andalusian regional government announces plans to open professional music conservatory in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas 12/05/2026 a las 13:14h.

The Axarquía area of Malaga province is to get its own professional music conservatory (Conservatorio Profesional de Música) for the the 2027/2028 academic year, according to an announcement made by the Andalusian regional government at a meeting held on 30 April at the Torre del Mar mayor's office.

The meeting was attended by the regional government's representative in Málaga, Patricia Navarro and the regional representative for education, Miguel Briones, alongside the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez and representatives from the educational community.

Parents-teacher associations connected to the José Hidalgo onservatory in Torre del Mar have been calling for the introduction of the professional conservatory for the town since 2011 as currently students have to travel to Malaga city to continue their musical studies.

According to the documentation there is space at Miraya del Mar secondary school and a need to expand the provision of music education in the east of Malaga area.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga welcomed the decision in a message posted on his social media. Lupiáñez confirmed that the centre will introduce higher music education from the 2027/2028 academic year and described the announcement as “a commitment to public education and opportunities for young people”.

He also highlighted that the project will prevent local talent from having to leave the area and wants to make Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga “educational and cultural hubs”.

Lack of places

The educational community says that the announcement comes after years of “quiet work and constant pressure”. In a press release, parent-teacher associations APEMA and AMPA state that the campaign began in 2011 and that two decisive developments have taken place in recent months: the provision of premises at Miraya del Mar and the council’s commitment to cover the maintenance costs.

The associations stress that the José Hidalgo conservatory is currently experiencing high demand, with around 70 people each year being unable to secure a place on the first year of the beginner music course due to a lack of places. They also highlight that the conservatory has a history spanning more than three decades and a steadily growing student intake, as reported by SUR in June 2024.

Last April, the Andalusian Regional Government announced that the Torre del Mar conservatory would offer a clarinet course as part of its basic music programme in the coming academic year, signalling a gradual expansion of the town’s musical provision. Now, the announcement of the professional degree course marks a significant step forward and paves the way for a more comprehensive programme.

APEMA and the AMPA, however, remain cautious until the agreement is published in the Official Bulletin of the Andalusian Regional Government (BOJA). In their statement, they note that they will continue to work to ensure the project is signed and published in 2027 and that the new conservatory will offer specialisms such as trumpet, percussion and double bass, as is already the case in other centres that have transitioned to professional status in recent years.

The establishment of a conservatory in the Axarquía will mean that students from inland towns will no longer have to face long and costly journeys to continue their education, a barrier that has until now particularly affected families in villages such as Alcaucín, Cómpeta or those furthest from the coast.