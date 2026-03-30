American fast-food chain set to open in Torrox

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 30 March 2026, 11:29 Share

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol is set to open its first Burger King. The fast-food restaurant will be located in the Santa Rosa-El Morche area and according to sources, should be open by summer.

According to the planning documents, to which SUR has had access, the company has applied for the necessary environmental permit and submitted all of the required documentation. The application was registered on March 16 and is currently being processed.

Municipal sources have indicated to SUR that the license could be granted "in the coming weeks", which would allow construction to begin soon. Regarding the investment, the documentation includes a construction budget of 154,039 euros for this first phase, although the total investment for the restaurant is expected to be higher once equipment, licenses, and commissioning are included.

The construction period is expected to be around three months from the start of work, which aligns with the company's goal of opening in time for the summer season, coinciding with the increase in the summer population and tourist activity on the coast.

The Santa Rosa-El Morche area, one of the fastest-growing zones on the Torrox coastline, is becoming increasingly attractive for this type of investment, amidst a context of tourism expansion and the consolidation of services on the eastern coast of Malaga.