Algarrobo joins Malaga transport consortium

Eugenio Cabezas 09/07/2026 a las 09:01h.

Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol has become the latest Axarquía municipality to join the Malaga metropolitan transport consortium (CTMAM), a move that the Andalusian regional government considers key to continuing the expansion of the system in the east of Malaga province.

This integration will enable residents of the municipality to benefit from the CTMAM’s services and fares and the regional government is confident that the measure will be fully operational by 15 July, once the ticket validators on the buses connecting Algarrobo with Malaga city have been configured.

From the Junta de Andalucía, María Rosa Morales, explained that the inclusion of Algarrobo is a response to the sharp rise in passenger numbers recorded since Vélez-Málaga joined the system. “Due to the integration of Vélez-Málaga on 1 May, there has been a very significant increase in passenger numbers and also because of its geographical location,” she said.

Morales added that the decision is part of a broader strategy to gradually expand the consortium in the Axarquía and that the regional government is looking into improving connections with inland villages such as El Borge, Almáchar, Moclinejo and Comares, “as soon as possible”.

The mayor of Algarrobo, Natacha Rivas, said she was pleased at the speed with which the application has been processed, noting that the town hall had long been expressing its interest in joining the consortium. The accession has been made possible since neighbouring Vélez-Málaga joined in May. The measure will particularly benefit users of the coastal route and the inland route, which connects Algarrobo with Sayalonga, Cómpeta and other towns and village in the Axarquía.

One of the main benefits will be financial savings for passengers. With the integration into the consortium, journeys that currently cost 4.08 euros will now cost 1.55 euros, representing a saving of around 62 per cent.

"Insufficient service"

Meanwhile, in Vélez-Málaga, a petition is being signed by residents and public transport users to demand improvements to the bus service following the town’s entry into the consortium. The petition being circulated by the organisers highlights “insufficient and poor service and the inability to buy tickets in advance".

Now that Algarrobo has been included in the system, the question remains the same: whether the improved fares will be accompanied by a more efficient and practical service for everyday use.

Morales has confirmed that the regional government is working on improving the service and routes in an area of Malaga province where better public transport remains a long-standing demand, with an increase in both frequencies and routes aimed at reducing the use of private cars.