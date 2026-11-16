26 homes in Rincón de la Victoria put up for auction at 70% of valuation in Aifos liquidation

16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:51h.

Specialist online auction platform Escrapalia has put a portfolio of 26 residential properties in Rincón de la Victoria up for public auction as part of ... the ongoing insolvency liquidation of property developer Aifos Arquitectura y Promociones Inmobiliarias S.A., overseen by Malaga’s Commercial Court Number 1.

Located in the El Parador de Añoreta urbanisation, the homes have constructed areas ranging between 89 and 140 square metres according to land registry (Catastro) records. Starting prices are set at roughly 70 per cent of market value, oscillating between €107,750 and €174,785, compared to official appraisals of between €161,802 and €254,520. The combined official valuation of the 26 apartments stands at €5.4 million.

Built in 2008, the residential block comprises five above-ground floors and two basement levels, featuring solid construction specifications - including a reinforced concrete structure, solid brick enclosures and aluminium window frames - alongside lift access and full communal infrastructure.

Bidding open until 16 December

The online auctions will remain open until 16 December. Prospective buyers must register free of charge on the Escrapalia Inmuebles portal and lodge the specific security deposit required for each individual lot, which will be refunded in full to unsuccessful bidders.