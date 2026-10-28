61 abused dogs and cats rescued from horrific conditions in Vélez-Málaga

28/10/2026 Actualizado a las 07:41h.

National Police officers in Vélez-Málaga have rescued 61 cats and dogs from horrific conditions, with some animals reportedly being kept in darkness inside kitchen ... cupboards at a property in the Axarquía town.

Complaints from neighbours about persistent barking and meowing, coupled with a foul smell coming from the property, prompted judicial police officers at Vélez-Málaga police station to launch an investigation. This led to a raid in which the animals were rescued and a 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of ongoing animal cruelty, aggravated by the deaths of some of the animals, the National Police said.

It appears that the woman was taking in cats and dogs from the street indiscriminately, without providing them with basic care, keeping them confined and in a deplorable state of health.

The investigation unit has appealed to the public to adopt the animals – which have now recovered. The animals are currently in the care of animal shelters and rescue centres in the province of Malaga. They are particularly encouraging people to foster cats – for which the adoption rate is significantly lower than that for dogs – free of charge, by calling 952 97 16 63.

Noah’s Syndrome

The woman, believed to be suffering from Noah’s Syndrome, a disorder characterised by the compulsive hoarding of animals, is said to have collected abandoned and stray dogs and cats from the streets, some of which were microchipped. She is said to have taken them into the home owned by her octogenarian mother, where they were kept without proper control..

The offence with which the suspect is charged relates to animal cruelty, not only for failing to provide the animals with the most basic care in terms of food and hygiene, but also, according to the investigation, due to other circumstances in which she kept the cats and dogs confined.

Officers went to the property to carry out a search and seizure operation, finding the house in a state of extreme squalor. The investigators rescued 29 dogs and 32 cats from various rooms.

Most of the animals arrived at the shelters suffering from bloody diarrhoea, hair loss and eye problems. Many were also suffering from serious illnesses such as leishmaniasis, parvovirus and giardia, for which they required emergency treatment at veterinary clinics.

Assisted feeding

As the investigation continued, the dogs were treated for severe malnutrition and dehydration, with several of them having to remain in hospital to receive assisted feeding and intensive treatment. Despite emergency veterinary treatment, some died and also infected others with an aggressive strain of parvovirus – a highly contagious viral disease. Scabies proved to be another serious condition affecting the animals, clearly indicating a situation of neglect.

Thus, the police report set out to the judicial authority the possible existence of aggravating circumstances in the criminal offence, such as cruelty, given that the animals’ suffering had been exacerbated by keeping them for prolonged periods while suffering from serious illnesses and critical conditions, and by violating the most basic animal welfare rights. Furthermore, one of the rescued cats had completely lost its sight.

The operation was assisted by Vélez-Málaga town hall, which has covered the veterinary costs arising from the emergency treatment of the rescued cats, as well as receiving support from several animal shelters in the province.