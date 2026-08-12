British tourist saved after heart attack at rural holiday home in Frigiliana

A 61-year-old British tourist is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack while on holiday at a rural property in Frigiliana.

The ... man collapsed on Tuesday afternoon on the terrace of a holiday home in the Barranco Fernández area, north of the town.

His wife and the property's landlord, Manuel, immediately dialled emergency services and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Sources confirmed that these initial actions during the first few minutes were crucial to his survival due to the isolated location.

Two officers from Frigiliana Local Police and paramedics arrived shortly after the 2.35 pm emergency call. Responders continued intensive resuscitation efforts and administered shocks using a semi-automatic defibrillator.

After nearly an hour of continuous CPR from bystanders and emergency staff, the man's vital signs were restored. He was stabilised at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Malaga Regional University Hospital, where he is currently making a good recovery.

The holidaymaker, who had arrived in the area with his family a few days earlier, had no known history of heart conditions.

The incident follows a string of similar rescues across the Axarquía region in recent months, including the CPR revival of another British tourist in nearby Nerja on 7 June. Health authorities emphasised that the outcome underlines the critical importance of immediate bystander CPR and rapid access to defibrillators in rural and tourist areas.

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