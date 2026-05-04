112 Report
A 48-year-old man dies after a tractor fell on him on a farm in Iznate
When the medical services arrived, they could only confirm his death
SUR
A 48-year-old man died on Sunday evening in Iznate after a tractor fell on him, according to the 112 emergency service. Its telephone ... received a call, minutes after 7pm, requesting help for a man on a farm located in a rural area of the town. The coordination centre activated the emergency services.
Fire-fighting, rescue and rescue personnel from the Vélez-Málaga fire station were on the scene and freed the victim, who had been trapped in the tractor. When the medical services arrived, they could only confirm his death.