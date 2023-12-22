A Victorian Christmas in the heart of Andalucía

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Friday, 22 December 2023, 15:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Christmas season in Antequera started at the beginning of December, with the switching on of the Malaga province town's Christmas lights, the opening of several new exhibitions and the awarding of 300,000 euros in vouchers to encourage shopping in local businesses.

At the centre of these exhibitions is the world of Playmobil. The displays are organised by local association Aventura Solidaria and Juan Trujillo, a collector of the plastic figures. There are three exhibitions on offer: a large English Victorian city in the church of San Juan de Dios, a collection of film posters in the Antonio Montiel room in the town hall and a nativity scene in the San Francisco church.

The San Juan de Dios church, on the main street Calle Infante Don Fernando, is where you will find the Binesburg exhibition, based on a fictional British town. The exhibit is the largest of its kind in Europe, spanning 90 square metres with 2,300 figures, 70 vehicles and 10 trains. There are 150 lampposts lighting up the miniature streets.

The display has a variety of scenes, such as the parade of King George V with Mary of Teck, the town hall and a cathedral, the countryside and an impressive train station. Details such as the Chivas Regal distillery, a Guinness brewery, and the Residencia de San Juan de Dios de Antequera are included as well as five hidden features, such as the figure of Doc from Back to the Future, adding a fun incentive for children to see who can find them first.

So, whether you are visiting Antequera this Christmas to see its monuments or to try out its famous 'mantecados', you should definitely add the Playmobil exhibitions to your list.