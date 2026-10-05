Antequera's Teatro Torcal prepares for its return with 600 new seats and multi-purpose hall

Antequera town hall has launched a project with which it aims to restore Teatro Torcal's original colours from when it first opened in the ... 1930s.

The plan includes 600 new seats, the refurbishment of the stage equipment and a multi-purpose hall that will allow the building to be used for purposes other than performances.

The town hall's budget for this project is three million euros. The estimated completion period is between 12 and 15 months from the start date, although the project will first need to go through the necessary administrative procedures.

The project's aim is to "complete the comprehensive restoration of the building". During the meeting last Thursday, municipal engineer Carlos García outlined the background to the process and the work carried out so far.

The 600 new seats will include spaces for people with reduced mobility. The stage box and audiovisual equipment will also be refurbished, the acoustics will be improved and the lighting, communications, ventilation and air-conditioning systems will be upgraded.

One of the main new features will be on the first floor, which will house a multi-purpose area intended for workshops, courses and other municipal activities. These facilities will be able to operate independently or support the theatre's programme.

Accessibility and safety are also the focus of another set of improvements, aiming to provide separate routes for the public, the performers and the technical staff.

There will also be improvements to the toilets, a reorganisation of the dressing rooms and a review of evacuation procedures and fire safety measures. A new lift will connect the stage to the dressing rooms and the council offices.

The colours of the 1930s

Built between 1933 and 1934 to a design by Antonio Sánchez Esteve, El Torcal combines Rationalism with Art Deco elements. To restore its finishes, the design team have carried out over 100 tests on the cladding.

Beneath the successive layers of paint, they have identified the original colour tones of various interior and exterior areas. The restoration will also recover decorative elements and remove additions that alter the building's original layout.

The design should be complete in approximately one week, with the approval of the culture department, after which the town hall will prepare the tender.

For now, the proposal outlines how the Torcal's return will take place, but it does not include any dates and deadlines.

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