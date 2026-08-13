Major Antequera boulevard refurbishment to begin 15 September in 1.46m-euro project

Work on a comprehensive €1.46 million (£1.24m) refurbishment of Antequera’s Alameda de Andalucía will begin on 15 September.

The 16-month project, ... awarded to construction firm JICAL S.L., will revamp one of the town’s primary commercial, dining, and traffic thoroughfares.

To minimise disruption to local businesses and commuters, work will be carried out across four successive phases. Mayor Manolo Barón and council officials met with local shopkeepers and hospitality owners to outline the timetable and traffic management plans.

Key infrastructure improvements include:

• Resurfacing & Drainage: Replacing existing marble paving with granite, upgrading stormwater networks, and expanding pedestrian zones.

• Accessibility: Removing architectural barriers along the entire stretch from San Luis to Puerta de Estepa.

• Hospitality Upgrades: Standardising outdoor seating areas and installing underground vacuum ducts for electrical wiring to eliminate overhead cables.

• Urban Layout: Reorganising traffic lanes, parking, and loading bays while preserving the avenue's iconic orange trees.

Pedestrian access to shops and restaurants will be maintained throughout all construction phases. The City Council will issue advance notices regarding temporary traffic diversions prior to commencing each phase.

The scheme follows recent major urban improvements at the entrance to Antequera, including the redevelopment of Calle Infante don Fernando and Avenida de La Legión.