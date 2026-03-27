A new commercial park will open in Antequera this Christmas

The Parque Empresarial de Antequera (PEAN) will come to life from this Christmas when a 17,378 square metre commercial area will be opened, where 5.2 million euros will be invested, four large premises will be built and 289 parking spaces will be made available.

This was announced on Thursday 19 March by Chema García, CEO of Suba Capital, to Mayor Manuel Barón, who highlighted the investment of 5,244,288 euros, which is expected to triple in value after its development. A total of 53 direct jobs will be created, in addition to the 100 jobs created during the construction phase. With this business park, "the whole of Antequera's business area will be revitalised". Major food retail chains, leading brands and service businesses will be brought in, while "all access routes will also be improved." It is located between the Romeral roundabout at the entrance to the town itself and the Mercadona distribution centre.

Works in progress

Work has already begun and is scheduled to be completed this Christmas, a special date for the four operators who have already signed. It is located in Calle Cantabria and adjoins the current BP petrol station.

Barón highlights that this new economic contribution demonstrates "the confidence of major investing companies in our town" and represents the "consolidation of our Business Park as a first-rate economic hub."

The PEAN business park developed following Mercadona's commitment to the city 25 years ago, but the land was auctioned off to a financial group and nearly fell into disuse. Local companies such as Inmetol, the multinational Lumon and the already announced Leroy Merlin and Ikea have turned things around and construction has begun in this industrial zone located between the Malaga motorway junction and the Hospital Comarcal industrial area. All are situated alongside road links connecting to Malaga, Granada, Cordoba and Seville.