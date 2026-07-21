Antequera in mourning following the murder of María, a young woman stabbed to death by her ex-husband

Antequera is in mourning following the murder of María. The government has officially classed the young woman's violent death as a case of gender- ... based violence. María, 30, was found stabbed to death on Monday at her home in Antequera. Her ex-husband, 35, killed her by stabbing her several times, after which he took his own life by jumping from a wall in the old town.

They had two young children, a seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, who are currently in the care of a relative. The couple were registered with the Viogen domestic violence system following a complaint of abuse in 2023, but just a few days ago the court withdrew the protection order by mutual agreement.

The mayor of Antequera, Manuel Jesús Barón, has issued a statement following confirmation of the murder of the local woman in a case of gender-based violence, expressing “the strongest possible condemnation of this crime” and offering his “condolences, affection and solidarity to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones”.

The crime, as the councillor has stated, has filled "our entire town with grief, outrage and dismay". The town hall agreed to declare two days of mourning starting this Tuesday. As a mark of respect, municipal buildings will fly the Antequera flag at half-mast and display black ribbons on the municipal banners inside the buildings.

The town council has also called for a public gathering this Wednesday “as an expression of Antequera’s unanimous rejection of gender-based violence and in support of the victim’s family” in Plaza de San Sebastián, starting at 12 noon. Furthermore, an extraordinary meeting of the local security committee will be convened with the aim of “strengthening institutional coordination and analysing the measures taken within the scope of our remit”.

According to Barón, “Antequera is in mourning today”, but “it is also speaking out to say, firmly and unequivocally, that there is no place for gender-based violence in our society and that no woman should have to live in fear.”

Report domestic violence The 016 helpline was set up to deal with cases of all forms of violence against women. Through this service, you can seek advice on the support available and victims’ rights, as well as legal advice. The helpline is available 24 hours a day and offers support in 53 languages, as well as catering for people with disabilities. The call will not appear on your phone bill. This service is also available via email at 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, via WhatsApp on 600 000 016, and via the online chat service, accessible via the website violenciagenero.igualdad.gob.es. In an emergency, whether as a victim or a witness, you can also contact 112, the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the Civil Guard on 062. If it is not possible to make a call, you can use the Alertcops app, which will send an alert to the police along with your location.

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