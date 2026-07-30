Mollina is home to the only state-run weather shelter in the inland area of Malaga

The inland area of the province of Malaga now has its first heatwave shelter, set up by the Spanish Government. The facility is located at ... the Centro EurolatinoAmericano de Juventud (Euro-Latin American Youth Centre) in Mollina and will enable the local population to seek shelter during periods of extreme heat in a covered, safe and accessible environment.

Its launch forms part of a national network currently comprising 1,118 public and private shelters. Within the province, four central government bodies have been incorporated into the scheme: the youth centre in Mollina and, in Malaga city, the Subdelegación del Gobierno, the Instituto Social de la Marina and the Centro Meteorológico.

Further facilities may be added to these initial ones as they meet the established requirements and their opening hours are finalised. The location and details of each facility can be found on the map produced by the Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico.

Heatwave shelters are designed as places where people can stay temporarily during the hottest part of the day. They are not intended as accommodation or centres providing round-the-clock care, but rather as spaces where any member of the public can seek refuge from high temperatures, with particular attention paid to the elderly, children and particularly vulnerable people.

The choice of Mollina makes it possible to extend the initiative beyond the city and bring it to a region where temperatures frequently reach high levels during the summer. The building that houses the shelter, which is run by the Youth Institute, regularly hosts meetings, training activities and programmes of a national and international nature.

A network to tackle extreme heat

This initiative implements one of the sections of the State Pact on the Climate Emergency proposed by the central government. Specifically, it forms part of the strand dedicated to protecting public health from the effects of climate change through the creation of safe, accessible spaces spread across the whole country.

Climate shelters are designed as places to stay temporarily during the hottest part of the day

The Government is arguing for the need to move away from a reactive approach to disasters towards a policy based on prevention. According to the data included in the official statement, torrential rain and cold spells have increased by 15 per cent over the last five years, whilst droughts and heatwaves have become more intense and prolonged.

It is also noted that the area destroyed by fires has increased by 80 per cent over this period, not yet including data from this summer. The Government puts the death toll linked to these extreme weather events at over 20,000.

As well as expanding the network of shelters, the agreement provides for the development of green corridors and the strengthening of education on the health risks posed by heat. The strategy aims to reduce the population’s vulnerability and improve the capacity to respond before emergencies arise.

Mollina is thus joining an initiative that will continue to grow as new public and private venues meet the minimum requirements. Its launch is particularly significant in inland towns, where high temperatures and a lack of accessible air-conditioned spaces can increase the risks during heatwaves.