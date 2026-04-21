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Malaga police arrest young man for setting fire to acquaintance's home after fight

The 25-year-old suspect allegedly provoked the incident in the town of Antequera by pouring alcohol in the victim's room

María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 12:46

The National Police in the Malaga town of Antequera have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a room in an acquaintance's home after a fight on 14 April.

After receiving the alert, the emergency services mobilised the police and the fire department to the scene. According to the investigation, the suspect had poured alcohol in the victim's room to start the fire.

The police discovered that, a few hours before the fire, the suspect had had a fight with one of the occupants of the home where the incident happened.

There is no information regarding injured persons. After clarifying the facts, the police arrested the young man.

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surinenglish Malaga police arrest young man for setting fire to acquaintance's home after fight

Malaga police arrest young man for setting fire to acquaintance&#039;s home after fight