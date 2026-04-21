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Malaga firefighters rescue injured hike in Torcal de Antequera

They had to carry the woman on a stretcher due to her inability to get to the visitor centre after a foot injury

SUR

Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 13:04

Malaga province firefighters in the Antequera district rescued a hiker at the El Torcal natural site on Monday. The woman was unable to get to her car after injuring her foot.

According to reports from the provincial fire brigade, the firefighters, with the collaboration of the Local Police, had to carry her on a stretcher to the visitor centre.

Once at the visitor centre, the woman made her way to the hospital.

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surinenglish Malaga firefighters rescue injured hike in Torcal de Antequera

Malaga firefighters rescue injured hike in Torcal de Antequera