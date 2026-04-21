Malaga firefighters rescue injured hike in Torcal de Antequera

Photo of firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade with the hiker.

SUR Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 13:04 Share

Malaga province firefighters in the Antequera district rescued a hiker at the El Torcal natural site on Monday. The woman was unable to get to her car after injuring her foot.

According to reports from the provincial fire brigade, the firefighters, with the collaboration of the Local Police, had to carry her on a stretcher to the visitor centre.

Once at the visitor centre, the woman made her way to the hospital.