Malaga 112: cyclist's body found on rural road in Antequera district

Juan Cano Malaga province 12/05/2026 a las 12:51h.

Quad bikers found the body of a 56-year-old cyclist on a rural road in the Malaga municipality of Campillos on Sunday, 10 May.

The man was reportedly a local resident and a regular cyclist. He frequently rode his bike in the area on weekends.

The discovery was in the area known as Cortijo de Buenavista. The man had set out for a ride around 9am. The quad bikers found his body around noon. The exact time of his death is still unknown.

The judicial medical team activated the legal protocol for the removal of the body, which they have since transferred to the institute of legal medicine in Malaga for an autopsy.

Sources have stated that there were no injuries that could explain the death on their own. The main hypotheses currently under consideration are a heart attack or some similar circumstance that caused him to collapse.