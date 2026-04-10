Leroy Merlin distribution centre in Antequera ready to open

Antonio J. Guerrero Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:05 Share

The new Leroy Merlin distribution centre in Antequera is now ready to start operations. Construction work is complete on the centre that will supply the multinational's DIY stores in Andalucía and the Canary Islands.

Goods are now being delivered from the Port of Algeciras, according to sources. Developed by Panattoni Iberia and construction company Eigo, the centre covers 24,244 square metres.

The new logistics centre has 25 loading bays, segregated parking for cars and lorries, its own water tank and pumping unit and an alternative truck exit for peak periods. There are chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and offices with energy rating A, as well as Breeam excellent level sustainable construction certification.

Luis de Vicente Sánchez, director of development and expansion at Leroy Merlin, said previously that the warehouse will generate "between 100 and 120 jobs when it is up and running".