Police probe theft of jewellery removed from religious images in Antequera church

The Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora de la Salud and Santiago Apóstol in Antequera has reported the theft of several pieces of jewellery from two of ... its religious images housed in the Iglesia de Santiago church.

According to the brotherhood, nine rings were stolen from the image of Nuestra Señora de la Salud, while a rosary was taken from the Virgen de los Trabajos.

The brotherhood's governing board has filed a complaint with the National Police station in Antequera and distributed photographs of the missing items to assist with their identification. In a statement signed on 4 June by elder brother Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, the organisation expressed confidence in the police's ability to recover the items.

The theft was discovered a few days prior when the brotherhood's executor visited the church and noticed that several rings normally worn by the Virgen de la Salud were missing. It was later confirmed that the rosary belonging to the Virgen de los Trabajos had also disappeared.

Rodríguez told SUR that the incident had caused unease within the brotherhood, particularly because of its responsibility for preserving an important religious heritage.

"It's not pleasant, especially when we're responsible for such an important historical heritage," he said, adding that the images are kept in a secure location.

Strong sentimental value

The brotherhood stressed that the loss goes far beyond the monetary value of the jewellery. Many of the stolen items were donated by members, devotees and families connected to the images.

"The emotional value is very important. They belonged to devotees of the Virgin and came from family inheritances that people wanted to donate," Rodríguez said.

The brotherhood has appealed for any information that could help locate the missing jewellery. While the police investigation continues, it has also asked worshippers to offer prayers to both advocations "for the atonement of the offence committed", according to the statement.

The theft has caused consternation among members and devotees of the Hermandad de la Salud, which has long been associated with the Iglesia de Santiago and the religious life of Antequera. The brotherhood said its priority is the recovery of the stolen items, whose principal value lies in the devotion and memories attached to them.