Antequera overcomes the height differences within the Alcazaba to make it fully accessible to all visitors

The Alcazaba of Antequera now offers a barrier-free route along its main path, from the entrance to the site, next to the Arco de ... los Gigantes, to the Patio de Armas parade ground, one of its most iconic spaces. The council has completed a two-phase project aimed at reconciling the conservation of historical heritage with universal accessibility.

The project has involved a total cost of 173,632 euros. The first phase involved the installation of a lift funded by Malaga provincial council. The second phase has enabled the completion of the adapted routes thanks to a grant from the MUNITUR programme for tourist municipalities run by the Andalusian regional ministry of tourism.

The renovation has made it possible to overcome the uneven ground typical of a site designed centuries ago for defensive purposes and, therefore, intended to make access difficult. To this end, wooden walkways have been installed that blend into the surroundings, along with alternative routes to avoid steps, and railings and handrails that facilitate movement for wheelchair users, older people or visitors with mobility difficulties.

A commitment by the local council

The mayor, Manolo Barón, said that Antequera “knows how to combine historical heritage with accessibility” and pointed out that the town has been awarded the Queen Letizia medal for accessibility in recognition of its policies in this area. According to the mayor, this initiative represents a new step in the council’s commitment to ‘tourism for all’.

The work has been carried out using materials and paving that meet the conservation requirements for a 'site of cultural interest', whilst respecting the unique character of a historic complex with nearly eight centuries of history. The Alcazaba, managed by the Fundación Ciudades Medias del Centro de Andalucía, thus enhances the visitor experience at one of the town’s main heritage and tourist attractions.

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