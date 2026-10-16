Antequera reopens 33-room hotel that closed during Covid-19 pandemic

Six years after closing its doors, the former Las Villas de Antikaria hotel in Antequera is once again welcoming guests. The hotel has resumed operations ... under the name Villa de Antequera, with 33 rooms and new owners.

The reopening brings back into use an accommodation venue with more than two decades of history, whose operations were suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The first guests arrived on 10 October, one day after the reopening ceremony. Leading the initiative is entrepreneur José María Echániz, who has spearheaded the return to business. The initial focus is on accommodation, while other services are planned for a later date.

The reopening has taken several months of preparation. The developer and operator, ETXA, was granted the new municipal operating licence in February, while the refurbishment of the building included improvements to the fire safety systems and evacuation routes. In addition to accommodation, the project includes spaces for meetings, celebrations and other events.

These include the café-restaurant, the launch of which forms part of the plans announced by the hotel's management. There are also plans for a subsequent increase in the number of hotel rooms, although the details released so far do not specify how many will be added or the timetable for this development.

Initially known as Las Villas de Antikaria, in its final period before closing it operated as Hotel MM Antequera. Now, the name Villa de Antequera marks the return of an establishment the history of which stretches back more than 20 years and which is embarking on this new phase under new management.

The hotel is reopening as a three-star establishment, with Manuela Toro at the helm. The company, headquartered in Bilbao, was drawn to Antequera because of its central location in Andalucía and its heritage attractions.

Furthermore, the hotel is strategically located between the train and bus stations. It is approximately 1.8 kilometres from the train station. According to municipal information, this journey takes around five minutes by car.

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