Andalusian youth employment scheme not fully taken up by large municipalities in Malaga province Malaga city, Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria and Benalmádena are only applying for part of the funds they have been pre-assigned while Estepona, Ronda, Benahavís, Casares and Manilva have opted out altogether

The contracts are for six months and cannot be renewed, but the Junta de Andalucía’s youth employment plan to encourage councils to give temporary jobs to unemployed under-30s is seen as a good opportunity for a group in society which has been badly affected by the crisis and is at a disadvantage because of a lack of previous experience.

In Malaga province, councils will receive 9,000 euros from the regional government for every contract issued, which will enable 1,274 people aged between 18 and 29 to be employed.

This is a significant figure but it could have been higher (2,495 people) because the amount of money applied for by the 98 municipalities which have decided to join the scheme (Estepona, Ronda, Manilva, Benahavís and Casares have opted out) and the two autonomous local authorities (Bobadilla and Gaucín-El Colmenar) amounts to 11.46 million euros, almost half of the 22.45 million reserved for the province from EU funds.

Some large municipalities such as Malaga, Marbella and Benalmádena have not applied for as much as they could have done because they would find it difficult to cover the total salary costs with the assistance of 1,500 euros gross per month.

Malaga city is the most striking case, as it is entitled to 7,659,000 euros but has only applied for 1,125,000 euros to take on 125 young people who are unemployed. If it had received the full amount, 851 people could benefitted from temporary jobs.

Maximum subsidy

Among the councils that have applied for the maximum subsidy are Mijas (1,062,000 euros for 118 contracts), Vélez-Malaga (1,035,000 euros for 115), Fuengirola (990,000 for 110) and Alhaurín de la Torre (654,000 for 60 jobs).

Marbella, on the other hand, despite being entitled to 1,971,000 euros for 219 contracts, has only applied for 108,000 to employ 12 young people; Benalmádena has applied for 225,000 euros for 25 jobs (it is entitled to 810,000 euros) and Rincón de la Victoria, instead of the 585,000 euros on offer, has applied for 342,000 to provide temporary work for 38 people.