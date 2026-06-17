Andalusian regional government suspends eviction of inhabitants of Casabermeja prefabricated houses

Cristina Vallejo 17/06/2026 a las 15:41h.

Andalucía's regional government (Junta) has suspended the eviction of eight families living in prefabricated homes at Finca Colores in Casabermeja on Tuesday, after inspectors confirmed the site is currently used as a primary residence.

The planned sealing of the property, originally scheduled for 16 June, remains on hold while legal proceedings continue.

The operation involved a joint deployment by regional authorities and police, who visited the site and inspected the homes one by one, taking statements from residents. According to both the Junta and the eight families, the tenants live in mobile, portable or prefabricated homes installed on rented plots of land.

Consumer rights organisation Facua, which supports the residents, submitted a formal request asking the regional government to suspend the order. It stated that the eviction would affect families with dependent children. At least five minors live at the site, according to residents.

The authorities will now enforce precautionary measures, including a halt to any building work or earthmoving on the site while the legal process continues.

The case will examine alleged irregularities involving the property owner and landlord, including the rental of rural land for residential use, the subdivision of plots to install prefabricated homes and possible illegal discharges linked to wastewater from permanent occupation.

According to Facua, the tenants bear no responsibility for any alleged irregularities by the owner. It said residents had signed agreements in good faith, under arrangements that gave the appearance of legality.

Finca Colores was advertised on property and tourism websites, which convinced residents, particularly amid Malaga's housing crisis.

Residents said they had invested heavily in the site, in some cases around 20,000 euros, including prefabricated homes and solar panels installed to secure electricity supply. "These are our life savings," they said.

Following the sealing order issued by the Junta a few days ago, residents had already begun looking for alternative housing. However, families have now been told that the procedure will take around a year to resolve, giving them that period to find a new home.

"Now we have more time so we don't end up taking the first place we find. Our future is at stake. We also have children," said one resident. He also described the "relief" and "peace of mind" they felt when they were told they would not have to leave their homes immediately and would have more time to relocate. "You can't be told in 20 days that you have to leave," he added.

The tenants of Finca Colores filed a complaint against the property owner on Tuesday.

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