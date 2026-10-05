Malaga 112: alert over cloud of smoke following lorry tyre blowout on A-7 motorway

A lorry fire on the Granada-bound A-7 motorway as it passes through Malaga forced the closure of a section of the right-hand ... lane on Monday morning.

According to witnesses, a tyre burst led to the accident shortly after 11.10am. The emergency services received numerous calls reporting the subsequent fire that produced a spectacular cloud of black smoke visible from several kilometres away.

The control centre alerted the fire brigade, the police and the medical emergency services, the latter as a precautionary measure. According to sources, there are no reports of injuries, as it appears the driver was able to get out of the vehicle when he realised it was on fire.

Sources at the DGT traffic authority informed the public of the closure of a section of the right-hand lane of the road, without a serious traffic congestion.

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