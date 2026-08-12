Malaga province 112: 47-year-old concrete mixer lorry driver dies after leaving road and crashing into house

A 47-year-old worker died in the village of Tolox in Malaga province on Monday after the concrete mixer lorry he was driving left ... the road and crashed into a house. The victim lived in the municipality and had two children.

The accident happened on 10 August. At around 11.55am, the emergency coordination centre began receiving calls for help.

Callers reported that a concrete mixer lorry used for construction had crashed into the wall of a building and that a worker had suffered serious injuries.

The centre immediately alerted the 061 emergency medical service, the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, who rushed to the scene. However, paramedics could not save the worker's life.

Investigators have yet to establish exactly what caused the accident, but their initial findings point to a possible failure to secure the vehicle properly. The worker had apparently travelled to the area to deliver materials.

According to witnesses, the worker had been securing the truck to ensure it could operate safely, putting down the stabiliser legs and safety chocks, when the concrete mixer lost control and rolled down the slope before the cab crashed into the wall of the house.

While the Local Police cordoned off the area to direct traffic and allow the emergency services to work, the Guardia Civil began the investigation. In line with the protocol for such incidents, authorities notified the labour inspectorate, which will investigate how the accident happened.

The CCOO and UGT trade unions have called a rally on Thursday morning to demonstrate against the latest workplace death in Malaga. According to a joint statement, representatives from both trade unions are taking to the streets "to show their solidarity and offer their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased".

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