Zahara de la Sierra in the province of Cadiz: The quintessential rural getaway with unmatched charm

Tony Bryant Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:15 Share

With the excitement of Holy Week celebrations across Andalucía - and throughout the rest of Spain - now behind us, many are looking for ways to enjoy a peaceful break before the summer heat sets in. Spring is the perfect time for those who enjoy the natural environment of the plentiful 'pueblos blancos' in the region, especially those interested in activities like hiking, rock climbing, caving, cycling, horseback riding and archaeological exploration.

One of these is Zahara de la Sierra, a striking white village in the province of Cadiz. Originally a Moorish outpost, it sits dramatically on the mountainside, overlooking a valley and a reservoir created by a dam that visitors must cross to reach the village.

Zoom A steep route leads up to the historic Nasrid defensive castle. SUR

The village lies in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema natural park in the northeastern corner of the province. The area extends across the slopes of the Sierra del Jaral mountain range, between the Guadalete and Bocaleones rivers, and borders the Zahara-El Gastor reservoir.

Located approximately 30 kilometres from Ronda on the road to Seville, this destination is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the ultimate outdoor experience. The local economy is largely supported by agriculture and rural adventure tourism.

This charming village offers a variety of accommodation options to suit every taste, including cozy country houses and small hotels.

Striking monuments

The monuments of Zahara are of great antiquity and include the Santa María la Mesa church, which stands out for its pink marble Baroque façade; the striking chapel of San Juan de Letrán and the 16th-century clocktower, the only remaining part of the old hermitage; and the Arab castle, a historic fortress that dates back to the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada.

Because of the village's strategic location, it was an ideal place to build a castle that could serve as a defensive fortress.

From Plaza del Rey, a steep walk up Calle El Fuerte leads to the entrance of the castle, which retains parts of the defensive walls and the keep. From this point, one can enjoy panoramic views over the village, the surrounding countryside and nearby villages such as Algodonales and Olvera. Standing more than 600 metres above sea level, it is considered one of the most beautiful spots to visit in Zahara de la Sierra.

The village is situated just four kilometres from the Garganta Verde trail, an impressive and captivating hike that descends to the bottom of the deep canyon carved by the Bocaleones stream.

Natural formations

Over time, the water has shaped the rock into vast caves and striking natural formations. Griffon vultures nest along the towering cliff walls and can often be seen soaring overhead. The gorge and its stream bed are filled with lush vegetation, which gives the area its name: green gorge.

Considered one of the most beautiful landscapes in the Sierra de Cádiz, the trail is only 2.5 kilometres, although it can take up to two hours due to its steep incline, making it a medium-to-high difficulty hike. Those wishing to hike this trail will need a permit, which is issued at the Zahara de la Sierra visitor centre.

For those seeking a few leisurely hours after hiking the trail, La Playita, in the Arroyomolinos recreational area, is the perfect destination. This man-made beach, nestled in a riverbed amid breathtaking natural surroundings, provides all the essential facilities, including plenty of picnic tables, an official barbecue zone and a restaurant.