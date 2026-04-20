Which uses less energy, doing the dishes by hand or in a dishwasher?

Washing dishes by hand can be more expensive.

DPA Monday, 20 April 2026, 19:22 Share

It’s cheaper to use a dishwasher than to wash your dishes by hand.

You can save even more if you run your machine at the lowest possible temperature.

Washing dishes by hand can be several times more expensive than using a dishwasher, says German manufacturer initiative Hausgeräte+. They say it costs about twice as much on average for the same amount of dishes.

Ideally, select the coldest wash option and use an ecological programme. Energy-saving programmes can save up to 40% in electricity compared to standard programmes, says German certification body TÜV Thüringen.

You don't need to pre-rinse your dishes either, and this saves water, say consumer advice centres. Instead, just dispose of large food scraps.

Use longer programmes

Don’t assume that a shorter wash cycle means using less energy. In fact, the opposite is true.

Short programmes consume more water and electricity than normal and eco-friendly programmes, because the water has to be brought up to higher temperatures in less time.

Also, longer programmes allow detergents to take more time to work, so it is better to use an environmentally-friendly programme or one with a low temperature of 45 to 55 degrees Celsius.

The one downside is that depending on your appliance, each cycle can take up to four hours.

You also save water by skipping the pre-rinse, as experts and manufacturers both say there’s no need to rinse dishes, cups, or cutlery before putting them in the dishwasher. Just scrape off any large bits of food and let your dishwasher handle the rest.

However, experts recommend running your dishwasher once a month at 60 degrees Celsius using a tablet or powder containing bleach, as otherwise, you can expect a rather unpleasant build-up of grease inside your machine.

Running it at a higher temperature from time to time will improve your dishwasher’s hygiene, as only hot water can effectively remove the grease that tends to accumulate, according to Germany’s Forum Waschen sustainability initiative.