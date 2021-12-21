What gadgets can we get them this year?

Techie gadgets have pride of place on our annual Christmas lists. A new mobile phone, computer, a tablet or a device for the little ones. Are there more? Yes, there are more. There is a plethora of solutions to choose from, ranging from different ways to feed pets, air purifiers or gadgets so we don’t lose the photos on our phones.

Photostick

ince digital cameras appeared, the habit of printing photographs has disappeared. Now they are stored on mobile phones, hard drives, tablets... But memories end up being lost among so many devices and folders, and it can be hard to find a specific photo.

Photosticks are USB keys that include software specialised in finding media files.

You only have to plug it into a computer and run the programme, which will find the media and will classify it accordingly, and even avoids duplicating any files. There are USBs of up to 128GB and some come with adaptors to connect them to mobile phones.

Robot vacuum

It’s one of those gadgets which you think aren’t worth the money, but whoever does won’t regret it.

It’s especially suitable for people who have spacious homes and with little furniture, given that when it detects an obstacle it moves back. There are even those that also mop the floor and other models have HEPA filters for people with allergies.

Subscription to a video platform

Nowadays, many people are subscribed to a video streaming platform, but there are too many to pay for all of them. A subscription of one or several months for those who like a particular type of film, series or programmes is a very good gift. In that time, the subscriber can get an idea of whether they’re interested in the platform after the subscription ends.

Record player

Vinyl went through a rough patch with the rise of digital music services, but they never disappeared entirely. In the last few years they’ve experienced a rebirth because some people prefer the way they sound.

Now there are record players of all shapes and sizes, ranging from 100 to 1,000 euros, for the more demanding of users.

Wireless charging stations

This gadget recharges the battery of elegible devices without the need for cables. You only need to place them on the base of the charger for it to come into contact with the electromagnetic field.

Programmable plugs

Bearing in mind the rise of electricity prices, any measure that saves on energy consumption will be welcome.

With programmable plugs, standby power consumption can be reduced if the devices are unplugged during the hours of non-use. This way there is no need to remember plugging and unplugging devices on a daily basis.

Air purifier

The concern for air quality that is breathed in homes has increased in the last few years, especially since the importance of home ventilation has been a topic of discussion.

Therefore, air purifiers are now more popular than ever and, even though they can be expensive, they are welcome, especially by people who have lung problems or environmental allergies.

On top of purifying the air by filtering it, it also informs of the air quality in the room.

Programmable food bowls for pets

Cats and dogs are part of families and with the return to workers to their offices, pets are now more alone than ever, which can hinder the feeding schedule which they had recently been accustomed to. There are food bowls with timers that dish out the exact amount of food at the established time.

Film cameras

Digital cameras put an end to film cameras as swiftly as digital succumbed to the superior quality of lenses found on mobile phones. Similarly to what is happening to vinyl, analogue cameras are making a comeback with newer models that use the same rolls of film.

Maybe it’s not a gift for everyone, but it will certainly charm those lovers of retro tech or those who wish to experience the emotion of seeing how the photo turns out after being developed and not instantaneously. From 35 euros.

LED lights

As an original gift idea, very few will be able to beat this one. LED lights are sold in strips and provide a warm atmosphere to television screens or computer monitors, among other spots where they can be placed. They have an adhesive to stick them on a flat surface and they are controlled via Wi-Fi or even by voice command.