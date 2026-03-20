Denise Bush Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:04 Share

The weeping Boer-bean (Schotia brachypetala), also known as the tree fuchsia or African greenheart, is a small to medium tree native to South Africa. It typically reaches between five and 12 metres, developing a dense, spreading crown of dark green foliage.

One of its most striking features is its clusters of deep-red flowers, so rich in nectar that they can literally drip - worth bearing in mind when choosing a planting spot, as it is best kept away from patios, cars and washing lines.

The tree thrives in tropical climates in full sun or part shade, and once established can tolerate short periods of drought and some frost. It is dormant in winter and may shed all its leaves, which, combined with its nectar-dripping flowers, means it can be quite messy. In spring, the foliage emerges with attractive copper-red tones before deepening to dark green. The fruits are flattened woody pods containing light brown seeds, which have traditionally been gathered when green, roasted, and eaten or used as a coffee substitute.

Although it belongs to the Fabaceae family, it does not fix atmospheric nitrogen in the soil as many legumes do.

It makes an excellent shade or specimen tree and can also be grown in a container. Propagation is from seeds or cuttings, with seeds needing a 24-hour soak before sowing. Prune to shape and to remove dead or damaged wood while the tree is dormant.