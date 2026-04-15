Verdecora Málaga celebrates its tenth anniversary by expanding its store by 3000 m2 dedicated to plants and flowers

SUR Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 17:07 Share

Verdecora Malaga is marking its anniversary with a major upgrade: an expanded centre that now offers more than 3,000 square metres devoted exclusively to plants and flowers. The refreshed space puts nature firmly centre stage.

After ten years of serving the people of Malaga, the company has strengthened its commitment to the natural environment and wellbeing, now offering an even more complete experience. Visitors can explore a wide range of indoor and outdoor plants, along with larger, carefully designed areas that bring people closer to nature in an inspiring way.

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The new layout encourages customers to wander, discover and enjoy more than 3,000 plant varieties. It is designed as a meeting point for plant lovers of all levels, from seasoned experts to casual enthusiasts.

Alongside the expansion, Verdecora Malaga continues to offer its full range of floristry, home décor and pet care products, reinforcing its position as a one-stop destination for creating vibrant living spaces.

With this refurbishment, Verdecora has not only increased its retail space but also enhanced its overall offer, with more nature, more inspiration and more reasons to visit its centre next to the Plaza Mayor shopping centre.

A well-established brand

With over 30 years of experience and as the largest chain of garden centers in Spain, operating 26 stores across Spain, Verdecora is a well-established name for nature lovers and those who appreciate a home concept where plants and flowers play a central role. Their products are characterized by their quality and a strong commitment to natural ingredients. In their stores, customers can find plants, fertilizers, seeds, flowers, home decor items, and everything for pet care for animal lovers.

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In addition to all of the above, Verdecora also offers gardening and landscaping services for businesses and individuals, making it easy to enjoy nature in any corner of your home. These services include artificial turf installation, planting and maintenance, irrigation systems, and other specialized work.

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Within its own-brand range, Verdecora offers more than 1,000 products for the garden, home and pets in all its stores . A team of experts develops each item to ensure both people and animals can enjoy nature while meeting their specific needs.

More information:

Address: Av. Enrique Granados, 3, Churriana, 29004. Málaga.

Phone: 951 20 44 49.

Web: https://verdecora.es/