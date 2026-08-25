Andalucía's seniors encouraged to take advantage of two-euro cinema tickets

Every Tuesday, the over-65s have the chance to go to the cinema for two euros. The Spanish government's representative in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, ... has encouraged the more than 1.6 million Andalusians in that age group to take advantage of this reduced rate.

The Cine Senior programme has "established itself as a key tool for combating loneliness and promoting active ageing, as well as a driving force behind the revitalisation of the film industry and local economies, filling cinemas on days when attendance is low".

"By offering tickets at nominal prices, Cine Senior removes financial barriers and encourages older people to make a habit of enjoying the big screen within their social and local communities," Fernández said in a press release.

He highlighted the programme's aim to "provide entertainment venues for older people and recognise the dignity of a generation that deserves accessible, high-quality leisure facilities".

The budget for this initiative amounts to 11.5 million euros. This financial support helps "revitalise the cinema industry, generating economic dynamism in the local sector".

If the government has the capacity, it can increase the budget by up to three million euros before the end of the programme.

In fact, the budget this year is already higher than previous allocations, prompted by the sharp rise in audience numbers recorded in previous years.

Cine Senior offers a direct grant to cinema operators to cover part of the cost of tickets purchased by over-65s. This means that people in this age group can watch any of the films scheduled during the beneficiary cinema's regular screenings for two euros, one day a week (usually on Tuesdays).

They can purchase tickets at the box offices of the screening venues or online. They must provide proof of age when purchasing a ticket at the box office or upon entering the screening venue.

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