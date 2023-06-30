Time to check in

Andrew Forbes Compartir Copiar enlace

Plan your next road trip or sun-kissed getaway with this curated list of Spain's best new hotels. Find a boutique bolt-hole as you walk the Camino de Santiago, make a pilgrimage to world-class luxury in a palatial setting, or simply escape to discover a new destination and indulge in regional cuisine.

Burgos

An elegant place to rest and recuperate along The Way of St James, this rural hotel with stylish rooms, and facilities like a sauna and Turkish bath, has been reimagined for the 21st century pilgrim. Once a hunting lodge, taking its name from the 14th century Convent of San Francisco, the ruins of which remain on the property, Quinta San Francisco is a modern day 'albergue' for road-trippers and walkers alike. The restaurant is not only a place for local specialities including the famous Morcilla de Burgos black pudding, but a sociable place to meet fellow visitors and Camino De Santiago walkers with tales to share. hotelruralquintasanfrancisco.com

Balearics

This 17th-century Mallorca manor house has been a favourite hideaway for years. Yet for 2023, the property has been given a sumptuous new lease of life by the family behind the magnificent Finca Cortesín on the Costa del Sol. Grand Hotel Son Net is now a Cortesín Hotel, with bold, eclectic, and creative interiors that have been meticulously restored and decorated by interior designer Lorenzo Castillo. The setting is incomparable, close to a sleepy hamlet secluded within the foothills of the Tramuntana mountain range, about 20 minutes from Palma. Guests are promised an authentic interpretation of luxury. sonnet.es

Malaga

Closer to home we find the latest property from the lively, on trend hotel group METT. Opening in August, METT Marbella will have 249 rooms, and the vibrant dining options are set to be a welcome addition to the area. Set on the beach near Costalita, Estepona, METT brings its vibrant Dine & Play vibe to the Costa del Sol with a strong focus o live music and fun times, and two signature restaurants, Ammos, with Greek cuisine, and the renowned Isola restaurant. mettsocialliving.com/marbella/

Asturias

From the dazzling light of Andalucía's Costa del Luz, let's head for the north of Spain and another kind of brilliance, the Gran Hotel Brillante. Once the fabled 'Brillante' guesthouse, this iconic property has reopened as a sophisticated contemporary hotel that remains richly evocative of the early 1900s boom era, when this area was known as the Switzerland of Spain. On the quayside, overlooking the mighty Nalón river that feeds in the Cantabrian Sea, this elegant and refined boutique hotel offers genuine Asturian hospitality with beautifully appointed rooms, and private penthouse apartments for families or groups. granhotelbrillante.com

Huelva

This isn't a new hotel I hear you say. Yes, that's true, the Parador de Mazagón was built in the late 1960s. Yet it is well advanced with a complete remodelling, giving us the perfect excuse to return. The location is exceptional - built right on the outstanding coastline of the Doñana National Park. Hard to believe such construction was allowed, but it was the '60s. As a guest it means one has a peerless experience of being surrounded by the beauty of the Atlantic pine forest, leading to a spectacular beach. The iconic village of El Rocío is close by - Huelva province is so worth exploring. paradores.es/en/parador-de-mazagon

Vizcaya

Staying in the north, we travel east to the fascinating area of Getxo, in the deliciously foodie Basque country. Here a 20th-century palatial home on the Vizcaya coastline has been completely renovated and transformed into the one-of-a-kind Palacio Arriluce Hotel. Each part of this extraordinary building conveys a compelling blend of old-world charm and contemporary elegance.

You may recognise the affluent area of Getxo from its iconic 'hanging' Vizcaya Bridge. Inspired by Gustave Eiffel's engineering principles, this is the world's oldest steel transport bridge, and it still operates today across the river Nevion. 20 minutes' drive away is the revitalised city of Bilbao, renowned for its emblematic Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum. This is the perfect place for a gastronomic and cultural escapade. palacioarrilucehotel.com

Malaga

Found on one of the charming squares of Marbella's old town 'casco antiguo' is the new La Fonda Heritage Hotel. Some residents may remember this boutique hotel as one of the first in Marbella, renowned for its fine dining. It has been left abandoned for decades but a family recently rescued it and transformed these historic buildings into Marbella's most beautiful boutique bolt hole and the only Relais Châteaux property in Andalucía. Eating well is of course a hallmark of any Relais Châteaux experience, and La Fonda Heritage Hotel is no exception. Its signature Jane Restaurant, with Executive Chef Pascal Silman leading the team, is a draw for locals and visitors alike. lafondaheritagehotel.com

Balearics

Spain's quintessential Mediterranean experience can always be found in the Balearics, especially on Mallorca which continues to be one of the hot spots for hotel openings. The Lodge Mallorca is the latest creation from Unico Hotels. This inland, rural refuge is a former farmstead, surrounded by a nature reserve and orchards of fruit, almond, carob, and ancient olive trees. Dining is by chef Ramón Freixa, who has a two-star Michelin restaurant, while accommodation is in suites with calming, understated décor. Access from Palma's airport is easy via the nearby MA-13 motorway. thelodgemallorca.com

Ampliar The Lodge, Mallorca. thelodgemallorca.com

Balearics

While on my favourite island of Mallorca, I want to mention Convent de la Missio. This historic property has recently been remodelled and reopened as a 5-star grand luxury hotel. This boutique sanctuary, located in a 17th-century former convent, is well-placed to enjoy the shopping, restaurants, and vibrant lifestyle of the Mallorca capital. It is also the only 5-star, adults-recommended luxury boutique hotel in Palma's old town with a Michelin-star restaurant. It is home to the restaurant of Marc Fosh, who in 2002 become the first and only British Chef to have a Michelin-star restaurant in Spain. conventdelamissio.com

Seville

The global restaurant and hotel phenomenon that is Nobu, first arrived in Spain with the opening of the beautiful Nobu Hotel Marbella. Then came the spectacular Nobu Ibiza Bay and now the story continues with imminent openings for Nobu Hotels in San Sebastián and Madrid.

The big surprise this year is Nobu Hotel Seville, which is now open, on Plaza de San Francisco, and just two minutes' walk from La Giralda and Seville's cathedral. The Nobu restaurant serves the acclaimed dishes designed by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, while guest rooms and suites in the hotel bring a touch of Nobu-style chic simplicity to the old town of Seville. sevilla.nobuhotels.com